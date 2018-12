CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a rollover crash in Chelmsford on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 495 and forced police to temporarily close the right travel lane to traffic while the scene was cleared, according to state police.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)