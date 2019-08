EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Everett.

Officers responding to a rollover crash around 2 a.m. found a car on its roof. Crews worked to flip the car back upright.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

