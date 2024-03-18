BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized and a damaged vehicle was towed away from the scene after a rollover crash in the parking lot of a Hyde Park supermarket on Monday.

SKY7-HD was over the scene as crews worked to remove the damaged sedan.

It appears a driver sideswiped another car before rolling over and hitting a parked vehicle around 1:15 p.m.

Kenny Kelly said he finished working at the nearby Shaw’s Supermarket when he realized his car had been hit.

The driver of the car that flipped was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

If you saw this happening, we want to hear from you. Reach out at news@whdh.com.

