Police investigating rollover crash in Hingham that left driver seriously injured

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in Hingham that left a driver with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of crash in the area of Main Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday found a vehicle resting on its side in the middle of the road, according to the Hingham Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle veered off the road, struck a tree, and then rolled over, police said.

The driver reportedly suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a medical condition is to blame for the crash.

