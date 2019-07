LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred Sunday morning in Lincoln.

Officers responding to Route 117 near Tower Road found a white car on its roof.

Minor injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Rollover crash Rte 117 near Tower Rd today. Fortunately very minor injuries. Seat Belts Save Lives. #seatbeltssavelives #donttextanddrive pic.twitter.com/JyFZucMrbQ — Lincoln MA Police (@LincolnMAPolice) July 21, 2019

