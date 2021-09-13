PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a rollover crash in Pelham, New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Tallant Road at Edwards Drive found a significantly damaged car on its side.

The roadway was temporarily shut down in that area as crews worked to clear the crash scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

Tallant Rd at Edwards DR Open. For more: https://t.co/sHiXoA1d23 — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) September 13, 2021

