QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a rollover crash in Quincy on Sunday.

Police responding to the intersection of Beach and Marlboro Streets say one car had to be towed away.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)