Police investigating rollover crash in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a crash in Quincy on Saturday morning.

Police responding to Sea Street at Wampatuck Road about 4 a.m. say a car damaged a fence before landing on its side.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)