WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are investigating a crash late Saturday night that left one person dead and two others hospitalized, officials said.
Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 211 Moody St. around midnight found the three occupants injured, according to Waltham police.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.
Two other people were taken to a nearby hospital and later released.
No additional information was immediately available.
If you have any information about the crash you are urged to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600.
