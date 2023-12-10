WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are investigating a crash late Saturday night that left one person dead and two others hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 211 Moody St. around midnight found the three occupants injured, according to Waltham police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

Two other people were taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

No additional information was immediately available.

If you have any information about the crash you are urged to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

Yesterday at roughly 1157pm, the WPD responded to a rollover accident in the area of 211 Moody Street, near the Margaritas restaurant. Officers located three occupants. One occupant suffered fatal injuries, two other occupants were transported to a hospital and later released. pic.twitter.com/xVSSelQeBb — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) December 10, 2023

