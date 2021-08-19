WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a rollover crash in Wellesley on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 9 westbound just prior to Westgate found a car rolled over onto its side.

There were no reported injuries, according to Wellesley police.

The right lane has been blocked off but traffic is moving steadily.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update-Route 9 rollover. Right lane is blocked but traffic is flowing. pic.twitter.com/jnyxZvFQru — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 19, 2021

