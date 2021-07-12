WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a rollover crash in Wellesley on Monday.
Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Benvenue Street found a vehicle resting on its roof.
There were minor injuries reported, according to Wellesley police.
The street was temporarily closed between Grove and Brook streets but has since reopened.
