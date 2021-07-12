WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a rollover crash in Wellesley on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Benvenue Street found a vehicle resting on its roof.

There were minor injuries reported, according to Wellesley police.

The street was temporarily closed between Grove and Brook streets but has since reopened.

Benvenue St. crash update: Crash scene has cleared and the road has reopened. — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) July 12, 2021

Traffic advisory: Benvenue St. is closed between Grove and Brook St. – Police and Fire working a roll over crash with minor injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/SjfldY8u10 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) July 12, 2021

