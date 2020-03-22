Police investigating rollover crash in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash early Sunday morning in West Bridgewater.

Crews responding to a report of a crash near Pleasant and Maple streets just after 4 a.m. saw that a car had rolled over after striking a utility pole, pinning two people inside, police said,

Firefighters rescued the driver, a 33-year-old man from New Hampshire, and his passenger, a 27-year-old from Methuen, who were evaluated by EMS at the scene, but refused transport to the hospital, according to police.

The utility pole that was struck caught fire after wires were exposed from the crash, police said.

National Grid arrived on scene to deal with damages.

No charges have been filed.

