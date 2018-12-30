Police investigating rollover crash in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an early morning crash in Weston.

Emergency responders say there were three passengers in a car that rolled over early Sunday.

The passengers were able to get themselves out, according to officials.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

