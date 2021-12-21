ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Andover on Tuesday.
The crash left a Jeep pinned between two trees off the side of the highway and a medical helicopter has been called to the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
