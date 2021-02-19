Police investigating rollover crash on Mass. Pike in Westboro

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported rollover crash on the Mass. Pike in Westboro on Friday.

The rollover crash occurred on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 107.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Medic 1 and the Rescue are working this rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound at the 107 mile marker. Expect delays and please move over. @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/V9I3PzLIeZ — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) February 19, 2021

