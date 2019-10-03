Police investigating rollover crash on Memorial Drive in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on Memorial Drive in Cambridge.
Authorities say one person was hurt, but their injuries are non-life-threatening.
No word on what caused the crash.
No additional information has been released.
