Police investigating rollover crash that killed 3 on I-89 in New London, NH

NEW LONDON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a crash that killed three people and shut I-89 in New London, NH, for four hours Sunday.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash just north of exit 12 in New London found a rollover with three people ejected, police said. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was taken to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

Police said the car involved in the crash was travelling northbound in the left lane when another vehicle may have merged into left lane in front of it. The first car subsequently swerved and lost control, driving into the median where it rolled over several time, ejecting the driver and passengers, police said.

Part of I-89 was closed for four hours while police investigated the scene. The victims are not being identified pending notification of next of kin.

All parties involved remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Impairment does not appear to be a factor but the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone that may have further information related to this crash or who witnessed this collsion are encouraged to contact Trooper Christopher Pieniazak at 603-227-0031.

