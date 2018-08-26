Police investigating rollover crash that struck 6 cars in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 68-year-old Boston man was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after a car crash on Boylston Street on Sunday.

Police are investigating a rollover that struck six parked vehicles at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the area of 1175 Boylston St.

A white vehicle reportedly veered into oncoming traffic after the driver lost control.

Injuries have not yet been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

