Police investigating rollover crash with serious injuries in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in Wareham on Saturday that left the driver seriously injured.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 25 around 12:45 p.m. found a 1995 Ford Ranger that had rolled over into the median, police said.

The driver, a 65-year-old man from Sagamore Beach, was ejected from the truck.

The driver was taken by medical helicopter to Beth Israel hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

