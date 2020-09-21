Police investigating Roslindale shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Roslindale after one person was shot Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene near the intersection of Washington and Beech streets just after 8 p.m. found the person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

That victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities were on scene working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)