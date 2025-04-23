BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot in Roxbury Tuesday night, officials said.

Police and EMS responded to 473 Dudley Street around 10:10 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Boston police said in a statement. “The victim was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital for treatment.”

No arrests have been made; the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

