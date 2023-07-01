BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Roxbury early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on McGreevy Way in Mission Hill around midnight could be seen placing evidence markers throughout the roadway.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The sister of the man who was killed told 7NEWS off-camera that she was shocked to learn he had been shot and said “he didn’t deserve it.”

She said he leaves behind three children, five siblings, and a heartbroken mother.

“Everybody cared about him, he was so full of life, he was the life of the party,” his sister said. “He cared about everybody.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

