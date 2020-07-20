Police investigating Roxbury shooting that left 18-year-old seriously injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury overnight that left an 18-year-old seriously injured.

Officers responding to a reported of shots fired in the area of Maple Street around midnight found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately released.

