Police investigating Roxbury shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Saturday that left a man critically injured.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Greenville Street about 7:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for what were considered life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

