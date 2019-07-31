Police investigating Roxbury shooting that sent victim to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 928 Parker St. found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.

The incident is under investigation.

