Police investigating Roxbury shooting that sent victim to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Holburn and Glenburne streets around 9:11 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.
The victim was transported to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
It is not clear if a suspect has been identified.
No further information has been released.
