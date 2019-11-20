Police investigating Roxbury shooting that sent victim to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Holburn and Glenburne streets around 9:11 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was transported to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

It is not clear if a suspect has been identified.

No further information has been released.

