Police investigating Roxbury shooting that sent victim to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Saturday that sent a person to the hospital.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 116 Howland St. around 7 p.m. found a weapon and bullets, according to Boston police.

The victim was found at a home on Crawford Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were transported to a Boston Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

