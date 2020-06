BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in Roxbury that left one person injured.

Officers cordoned off the area of Hammond Street and Shawmut Avenue and could be seen placing evidence markers down after the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive.

No additional information was immediately released.

