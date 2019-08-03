Police investigating Roxbury stabbing that left victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in Roxbury that left a person with life-threatening injuries Saturday evening, officials said.

Police said the victim was stabbed near Eustis Street and Bethune Way.

A knife was seen on the ground near an evidence marker.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

