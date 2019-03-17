Police investigating Roxbury stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one man was stabbed in an alleged fight in Roxbury early Sunday morning.
Police responding to 27 Highland Ave. about 2:57 a.m. for a report of a fight found a man with a stab wound, according to police.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests were made.
The investigation is ongoing.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)