Police investigating Roxbury stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one man was stabbed in an alleged fight in Roxbury early Sunday morning.

Police responding to 27 Highland Ave. about 2:57 a.m. for a report of a fight found a man with a stab wound, according to police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)