Police investigating Salem shooting that left man hospitalized

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for information as they investigate a shooting in Salem late Sunday night that left a man injured.

Officers responding to reports of a fight and shots fired on Derby Street around 10 p.m. found a 26-year-old Lynn man in a side alleyway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the midsection, according to the Salem Police Department.

He was transported to a Boston hospital but his current condition has not been released.

When they first arrived on the scene, officers said they encountered a large group of people screaming outside the restaurant and some trying to push their way back inside.

Alexis Grenier, who works at nearby Brothers Taverna, says her coworkers heard gunshots after a fight broke out at the restaurant.

“Our regulars were here; everything was going fine and everyone was wearing masks and playing by the rules and then violence broke out randomly,” she said. “(My co-workers) said there was a shooting and they were scared”

One person, whose name was not released, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

No suspects have been identified through police said they do not believe this was a random attack and that there appears to be no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call police at 978-745-9700 or leave an anonymous tip at 978-619-5627

