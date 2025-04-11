LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn were seen investigating an area late Thursday night.

Officers used dogs to sweep a large area near Oxford and High streets, marking off a large section of road with tape and evidence markers.

Authorities were also seen searching around cars parked on the road and the fronts of nearby houses.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox