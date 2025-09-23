BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Mattapan Monday that sent three people to the hospital, according to officials.

Officers responded to the scene of a car crash on Temple Street just before 11 p.m. When they arrived, they located two adult victims suffering from aparent gunshot wounds.

One man who lives in the area said he was startled by the noise.

“I heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’ I said to my sister, ‘that doesn’t sound like firecrackers…so I dove on the floor,” said Richard McHugh, who lives nearby.

Officers said one man and one woman were shot. They were both treated on scene, and transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Officials said their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

According to police, a third person, a family member of one of the victims, was not hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

At the scene, investigators appeared to be focusing on an SUV that crashed into a nearby telephone pole. Several evidence markers were placed around the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)