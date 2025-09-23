BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to the scene where an SUV crashed on Temple Street in Mattapan.

“On arrival, officers located two adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Both were treated on scene by responding officers and transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.”

Officials said the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Evidence markers were seen placed on the roof of that car and on the road and sidewalk.

Boston EMS said they transported three people to the hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

