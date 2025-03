BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a crash involving a school bus in Bourne Friday afternoon.

The crash took place on Long Hill Road.

An SUV involved suffered significant damage.

Police say no students on the school bus were injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

