Police investigating school bus crash in Milford that left 11 children hospitalized

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a school bus crash in Milford on Monday that left several people, including 11 children, hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported school bus crash on Dilla Street about 3:30 p.m. assisted with transporting 11 Woodland Elementary School students to the hospital, according to Milford police.

The students were hospitalized as a precaution with what are being described as “minor injuries.”

The accident occurred when a car crossed the median and struck the bus, which was carrying 50 to 60 children.

“It sounded like two boulders hitting each other and breaking,” one student said. “The bus started to shake a little.”

That student said his shin collided with the metal backing on the seat in front of him and that several students were also injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)