Police investigating school bus crash in Milford that left several children hospitalized

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a school bus crash in Milford on Monday that left several people, including children, hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported school bus crash on Dilla Street about 3:30 p.m. assisted with transporting several victims — including adults and children — to the hospital, according to Milford police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)