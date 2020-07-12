Police investigating separate Boston shootings that left 2 dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating separate shootings overnight that left two men dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for a person shot on Adams Street just before 1 a.m. in Roxbury found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds that were life-threatening, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

About an hour later, officers responding to a call for a person shot on Regis Road just before 2 a.m. in Mattapan found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP to CRIME (27463).

