CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that occurred in The Port neighborhood of Cambridge

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Washington Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday found a 22-year-old Everett man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Cambridge police.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least eight shell casings were recovered and two vehicles parked in a nearby lot were damaged as a result of the shooting, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Broadway and Windsor streets and found a 16-year-old Cambridge male had been shot in the lower body, according to police.

He was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect in a vehicle allegedly pulled up to the victim and shot him before fleeing the area.

Three shell casings were recovered and two vehicles were damaged due to the gunshots, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

