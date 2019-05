CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash in Canton.

The crash involving a truck and a car occurred on Pleasant Street Thursday morning, according to Canton Police chief Ken Berkowitz.

No additional information was immediately available.

Serious accident car vs. truck. Pleasant St. between Angela and Lincolnshire will be closed for the next hour. Expect delays. @CantonMAPolice pic.twitter.com/CU9hWsJDFy — Chief Ken Berkowitz (@ChiefBerkowitz) May 16, 2019

