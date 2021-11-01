CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a serious crash in Chelsea early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd Street found one vehicle rolled onto its side and another car with significant front-end damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

