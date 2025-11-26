HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash occurred in Haverhill Tuesday night, where three vehicles were seen smashed in an intersection.

The crash happened at the intersection of River Street and Hunter Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Hunter Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours but has since been reopened.

Two SUVs and a company truck were towed away from the scene.

7NEWS reached out to Haverhill police for comment but has not yet heard back.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)