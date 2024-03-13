MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are responding to a serious crash in Medfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Sky7-HD was over the scene, where numerous emergency vehicles could be seen gathered near the crash at Route 27 and West Street.

The driver of a red SUV involved in the crash had to be transported to the hospital by medical helicopter but was conscious and alert.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

