Police investigating serious crash in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash Tuesday night in Stoughton.

Officers responding around 5:30 p.m. to a crash on Plain Street found a mangled pickup truck that had crashed into a tree.

The extent of the injuries suffered by those involved was not immediately clear.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

State police are assisting with the investigation.

No additional details were available.

This truck is unrecognizable after crashing into a tree in Stoughton. State police on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/NjWqdkNUXG — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) May 8, 2018

