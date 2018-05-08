Police investigating serious crash in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash Tuesday night in Stoughton.
Officers responding around 5:30 p.m. to a crash on Plain Street found a mangled pickup truck that had crashed into a tree.
The extent of the injuries suffered by those involved was not immediately clear.
A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.
State police are assisting with the investigation.
No additional details were available.
This is a developing news story.
