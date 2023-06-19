LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash involving a motorcycle on I-290 in Lancaster overnight.

Officers could be seen using flashlights to inspect the area around a damaged motorcycle early Monday morning. Another vehicle in the area could be seen with extensive damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

