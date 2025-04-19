ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Rockland on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Concord Street could be seen investigating inside a taped-off section of the roadway. No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

