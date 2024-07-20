BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Bedford on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to the crash in the 400 block of Concord Road around 4 p.m., according to Bedford Police Chief John Fisher.

The roadway remains closed at this time and motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

