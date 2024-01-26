RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are responding to a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Randolph on Friday.

As the investigation unfolds North Main Street will be closed between Allen and Grove streets until further notice, police said in a post on the department’s X account.

Southbound traffic is being detoured to Grove Street and northbound traffic is being detoured to Allen Street

No additional information was immediately available.

https://twitter.com/RandolphPD/status/1751026535031582825/photo/1

