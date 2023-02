NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a serious crash on I-95 south in Needham Friday morning.

Officials say the crash happened before 2 a.m. and the road has been cleared.

The medical examiner responded to the scene.

No further information has been released.

