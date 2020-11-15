Police investigating serious crash on Route 3 South in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Braintree on Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a crash on the Union Street ramp found an SUV, work vehicle and cruiser involved in the collision in a construction zone.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)